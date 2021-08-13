Vice-Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC North-East Reconciliation Committee, Senator Muhammad Bindow, has distanced himself from leaked audio, purportedly wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef, Umar Jibrilla Bindow, argued that those linking him with the audio were not only mischievous but determined to bring him down for no just cause.

Giving insight into the controversy, he said “ I, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow is the Vice-chairman of the APC North-East Reconciliation Committee, and in carrying out the party’s mandate, I was invited to meet some aggrieved stakeholders in Yola South.

“I attended the meeting to reconcile both aggrieved factions over the primary elections and contrary to the false reports that I only met with one faction, I met with both aggrieved factions in recognition of my mandate by the party to do so.

“Like most aggrieved political meetings, there was lots of loud complaints and rancour in the meeting. It took a tremendous effort by the leaders of the meeting to control the meeting. Therefore, I was baffled when the leaked audio was linked to me, which is the work of mischievous and malicious persons.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I am a man of good morals and character and there is no way, I will sit in a meeting where death is wished upon others, anybody at all, not even President Muhammadu Buhari, who is like a father to me

“The fact that my voice or my name wasn’t even in the audio; I do not even know the people who made such utterances as at the time of the meeting, and I was not even the convener of the meeting and yet these mischief makers linked me with such utterances in leaked audio, clearly shows their level of malice towards me.

“But I am not bothered and I am sure they will continue to fail in their schemes to bring me down like they have all failed in the past.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA