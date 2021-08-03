By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue North East senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last election, Chief Mimi-Adzape Orubibi has tendered her resignation from the party to enable her join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with thousands of her die-hard supporters and followers.

The APC stalwart in a statement made available to newsmen, Tuesday, in Makurdi with the title, “All politics is local”, indicated that her resignation letter had been tendered to the Chairman of APC, Kumakwagh Council Ward, Kwande Local Government Area of the State.

“This is to enable me take on membership of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) come Saturday August 7, 2021,” she said.

The former Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, hinged her decision to quit the APC on the inability of the party to tackle the worsening insecurity and economic woes confronting the country as well as the unending herdsmen killings and the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, situation in Benue state.

Part of the statement read, “I am leaving the APC not because it has suddenly become a worthless political platform, far from it. Rather, I am leaving the APC because it no longer offers me the inherent opportunity to continue to advance my objective for political participation.

“The deplorable security and economic situations across the country, and, more recent developments within the party, more than eloquently attest to this fact.

“The local contest in Benue is even made worse by the continuing attacks on farming communities by herdsmen, and displacement of huge population that are now permanent in IDPs camps littered across the state. I fully identify with the philosophy of politics being about the local context, and will rather opt for a platform that has demonstrated commitment to the overall interest of the local context.

“I hold no grudge against any individual, for what they did or failed to do, while my membership of the APC lasted. This is not about me, it is about the people. I plead with my friends and supporters in the APC to continue to maintain cordial and harmonious relations with me, even if our platforms now differ.

“We must never allow party differences or change of party platforms to affect long standing relationships. I will continue to be available and accessible to all, in the best way possible, irrespective of political affiliation.”

