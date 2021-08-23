By Arogbonlo Israel

A youth group under the aegis of Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello, GYB2PYB, has countered the claims by Tinubu Support Group (TSG) discrediting the former ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall supporters of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, under the aegis of Tinubu Support Group had earlier taken a swipe at the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for asking Tinubu to drop his 2023 presidential ambition.

Irked by Bello’s suggestion that Tinubu should give room for youth leadership come 2023, the TSG said Bello’s poor performance as governor was a betrayal of the Not-too-Young-to-Run campaign.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Your failure in governance has betrayed the Not-too-young-to-Run Campaign-TSG replies Yahaya Bello,’ which was signed by the Director- General of the TSG, Umar Ibrahim, in Abuja, on Sunday, August 22.

Reacting, the director of the GYB2PYB, Oladele Nihi, in a statement forwarded to Vanguard Monday, faulted the claims by Tinubu Support Group as “lacking merit and accentuated by malice”.

GYB2PYB said: “Our attention has been drawn to the viral report on social media by a group masquerading as Tinubu Support Group, and it’s pertinent we set the records straight for the public to be cognizant with the realities on ground.

“The pettiness of the Tinubu Support Group is outrageous and abhorrent. It is a stain on the struggles of Nigerian youths who are trying all they could to take over the driver seat of the country and get fitted into the country’s corridors of power.

“One could easily pardon the director of TSG, Comrade Ibrahim’s high level of ignorance because it’s obvious he is less informed as to the happenings in and around Kogi State.

He (Ibrahim) claimed Governor Bello to be owing workers in the State and as such, should not be considered for the apex seat in the country.

“Well, Comr. Ibrahim and his cohorts need to take the business of information more seriously if they are to sell our Baba, the political structure builder who is of a more analogue age, to a digital oriented Nigerian youths.

“Governor Bello is not only paying workers in full, but also grant-in-aid health insurance schemes to workers in the state amongst other juicy benefits.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is occupied with the execution of several road projects across the state’s three senatorial district.

“The state’s capital is currently witnessing a tremendous transformation different from what has been experienced in previous administrations.

“Recently, Lokoja the Kogi State capital ranked as the 4th fastest growing city in the world.

“The United States marked Kogi State as a safe zone for her citizens because Kogi State being the safest state in Northern Nigeria, and one of the safest in the country.

“We as an organisation are refusing to allow the likes of Comr. Ibrahim and his cohorts drag the country to oblivion, and depriving us of growth by refusing the aged fishes to test new waters.

“We therefore advise, that before a so-called Director General of a group supporting one of the country’s most highly decorated political icon comes out to talk low on someone’s personality, adequate research should be carried out and not ejaculate without a valid backing.”

