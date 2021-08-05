After 11 years partnership, The Beauty of Africa International Pageant, Baip, has taken prompt action to terminate their contract with one of their International franchises, Miss Supranational.

In a statement issued by the director of the pageant, Engr Daniel Opuene, he stated that the decision was made due to the continuous discrimination of African delegates at the competition and continued increase in their license fees.

“An international pageant like this ought to be fair and accommodating to all races irrespective of the country or continent’, reads part of the document.

“The big league international pageants for women – Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth shows no sign of prejudice while choosing their queens every year. For nearly a decade now, Miss Supranational organisation has chosen most of their winners from other continents, neglecting African representatives. It defeats the organisation’s transparency and fair judgement claim”.

The statement also revealed that the brand has replaced the Miss Supranational with another international franchise, Miss Multinational, which they deemed as an appropriate and more prestigious pageant competition.

The organisation insisted that the termination was a mutual consension and as a matter of fact, have released the franchise contract to another reliable Nigerian pageant organizer, Silverbird Group, the producer of Most beautiful girl in Nigeria (MBGN).

Beauty of Africa International pageant which started nearly 15 years ago is one of the most prestigious fashion and pageant competitions in Nigeria. They have produced delegates that represented the country at various international competitions like: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Tourism and the defunct Miss Supranational.