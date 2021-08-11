BBnaija6: How Pere's 'strategy' gist sparked row between Queen and Maria

Precious Chukwudi

Maria (L) and Queen

Barely 24 hours after Big Brother Naija housemates Angel and Sammie had a hot exchange owing to a truth or dare game, with new housemate, Kayvee, in the middle of it all, another fight happened with yet another new housemate, Queen and Deputy Head of House, Maria.

Queen asked to have a conversation with Maria over an incident she found offensive, but her peace gesture was met wrongly after Maria walked out on her.

Queen went blue, raining abuses on Maria and the war of words continued as other housemates looked on.

Queen particularly picked an offence when Maria sarcastically asked “when did she come into the house that she already knows Pere is strategic?”

The remark didn’t go down well with the new housemate and she asked for a private dialogue with Maria, which was somehow declined when she walked out on her (Queen).

Maria took the issue to other housemates, stating that she “had never spoken to this girl since the day she got here, I have never spoken to her in my life.”

She furthered queried that “I wasn’t the only one who mentioned that ‘when did Queen come that she knows about Pere…’ if she (Queen) wants to talk to me she shouldn’t raise her voice.”

On the other half, Queen, in tears after the incident, told other housemates that she would have “punched” Maria if not for Big Brother.

In a bid to foster peace in the house, Head of House Pere, invited Maria to the room, persuading her to choose peace over violence. He reminded Maria that he was the Head of House and must be accorded respect.

In defiance, Maria retorted saying “You are not my daddy.”

At the opposite end, the Head of House had a conversation with Queen, assuring her that he would make Maria apologise for overkilling the issue.

Pere went ahead to summon all the Big Brother housemates, reminding them that he would not have anybody disrespect him as the Head of House.

“I don’t care the impression you had of me prior to becoming the Head of House, the emblem on my neck signifies authority, there will be no disrespect as long as I am Head of House. We are not kids, we are adults. I believe I have made my self clear!” He said calmly.

The Head of House reign lasts for a week.

