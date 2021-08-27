By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Cross has given his reason for not trusting Maria since the latter was confirmed wildcard by Biggie.

The 30 year old mixologist during his Diary Session on Friday, said: “I don’t really trust Maria, she is manipulative,cunning. I don’t know if that’s who she really is. I have to see her outside to know. Ever since I discovered she was a wildcard, I don’t trust her.

He added;

“Also Tega, She’s always trying to cause confusion, I don’t trust Pere too, he is a good actor and he uses that to get what he wants.”

On dealing with the rest of the housemates, he said; “I cannot point out one person in the house that I can say that I cannot communicate with.

I enjoy everyone of them. I have been patience with them. I don’t like to throw harsh words at people. I have learnt patience, forgiveness and also to let go of strife.”

