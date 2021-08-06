By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Tega has declared her stance on some of her housemates she described as being the ’emotional blackmail’ clique’.

Tega in her diary session, recalled how the housemates last week, discovered a ship and the owners of the ship say they are not interested.

Biggie asked her about who is faking it in the house, Tega responded that she feels that almost everyone seems to be faking it in the house.

She further added that, Nini, Arin, Angel and Beatrice are some of the housemates who use emotional blackmail.

Biggie asked Tega how she feels her marriage is impacting in her game, she responds; “this is me, I can’t get to cozy with guys, my marriage is not in the way of the things I do in the house, I am literally enjoying myself.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria