



By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija Shine Ye Eyes housemate, Angel who engaged in a heated argument with Sammie on Tuesday, 10 August, says the fellow housemate is still jealous despite apologising to her after the fight.

Recall that the housemates insulted each other after Angel kissed Kayvee, while others tried to settle the issue.

However, Angel told Biggie during her Diary Session on Friday, disclosed she haven’t been communicating with Sammie since the fight.

“Sammie is jealous. He asked me that we should put a label on what we have and I rejected it.

“I asked for friendship instead. Though he (Sammie) apologised after the fight but he is still jealous,” she opined.

Angel noted that, in a truth or dare game, she was asked to pick her crush and she picked cross and kissed.

She hinted in her dairy session that she has a crush on him.

Angel also complained of how untidy the housemates are.

Vanguard News Nigeria