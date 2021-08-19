By Arogbonlo Israel

After their viral fight, Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemates, Pere and White Money were reportedly paired in the same team during the X-Tank Task on Friday.

Recall fight broke out between the duo after they had their usual night games on Wednesday.

During the game, a ‘question game’ where housemates are to ask each other secret questions, Pere had approached White Money fiercely asking him what question he asked during the game.

“Maria asked me who do I think has had sex in this house and I came to meet Angel to ask the same question, I don’t even understand the game yet,” White Money replied.

Pere however left the scene saying he won’t let the issue slide.

White Money, who was obviously angry, started shouting at the top of his voice saying he cannot be intimidated by Pere.

In the process, Pere pulled out his belt. Though he claimed he was trying to adjust his belt, but some housemates thought it was a form of clear provocation to White Money.

However, the duo seem to have settled their differences as they were seen cheering each other during the X-Tank Task proudly sponsored by Tecno.

Both Pere and his rival, White Money represented Team Exclusive during the task.

The other teams that participated in the task are Team Extraordinary, Team Exceptional, and Team Excellent.

