By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija housemate Whitemoney, who has been doing the general cooking in the house seems to have been relegated.

Apparently, new Head of House Pere, feels like Whitemoney’s cooking is a strategy to dodge eviction from Big Brother house.

Pere had earlier hinted that there was going to be a new chef in the house asides Whitemoney.

He approached Princess to do the cooking and she rejected Pere’s offer saying most of the housemates are very annoying.

Princess added that if she takes up the role of house chef, someone who wouldn’t talk to her on a normal day might start to approach her and that some annoying housemates only know how to criticize and cannot even put on a gas.

Vanguard News Nigeria