BBNaija: I regret picking Maria as Deputy HoH, Pere laments

Maria-Pere

Big Brother Head of House Pere has lamented picking Maria as deputy head of house.

In a private chat with Boma and Cross, Pere admitted that he would have picked one of the new girls (Queen and JMK) but he didn’t know if Big Brother would have agreed to his decision because the new housemates didn’t participate in the Head of House Game.

Boma also revealed that he is connecting well with new girl JMK.

Surprisingly, Pere and Maria had enjoyed a fairly good relationship since the beginning of the reality show.

Indeed, it is safe to say that Maria wasn’t Pere’s first choice after all.

Recall that Pere once told Maria about his feelings, and recently she had a fight with new housemate, Queen over Pere.

Big Brother ‘shine ya eye’ heating up to House of Commotion.

