By Precious Chukwudi

BBNaija housemate, Maria has shared how she felt after being nominated for possible eviction.

Speaking during her Diary Session on Tuesday, the former air hostess said; “I felt a certain way when my name was called. I think some housemates hate my guts. I think Whitemoney, Angel, Queen might have nominated me.

“I was really hurt that Liquorose couldn’t save me with her veto power but then I thought of it and I felt I really messed up. I don’t think Liquorose’s choice of deputy is a good one.

“I feel like Saga is not authoritative enough.”

On her relationship with Pere, she said the former Head of House just like to annoy her, but she like being around with him.

