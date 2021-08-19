BBNaija: Fans go wild over Whitemoney’s ‘Bad energy stay far away’ line

By Precious Chukwudi

It is no longer news that Whitemoney’s group, Team Love, won the Storm body spray competition for the best commercial on Wednesday.

However, a line in the winning team’s song is resounding with Whitemoney’s followers. The line is “Bad energy stay far away”.

The housemates were given a task by one of their sponsors, Storm body spray, to create a commercial of five minutes advertising the product.

To carry out the task, they were required to play in teams; they were broken into four teams:

*Team White Horse

*Team Bull Power

*Team Love

*Team Angel

The winner of the Storm Body Spray task was Team Love and they got a reward of N1.5m.

The team’s members were Yousef, Saskay, Whitemoney, Cross and Angel.

Part of their theme song goes “Bad energy stay far away, Stay far away. With my Storm I’m all the way, I’m all the way”.

The bad energy aspect is what Whitemoney’s fans are thrilled about, given the constant tension between him and Pere.

A fan, @uchenla_rebirth, said, “E pain pere well well”, while @mercy.ogo.54 laughed: “No be small bad energy stay far away.”

Another, @mannieranking7, said “Bad energy far away,” and @amakauz12 responded “Yessooo bad energy zoom zoom.”

When some fans on Facebook wanted to know how Pere reacted to Whitemoney’s team’s performance, Loveth Williams responded: “You mean you didn’t see Pere looking at Whitemoney with corner eye?”

Bright Chimezie: “Pere sha you get the message now stay far away.” Vivien Ojevwe Okaili: “Bad energy like Pere stay far away.”

Adeola Kemisola Ayoola: “Where are those people who said all this guy knows how to do is cook? Come and take back your words o.”

Ubiri Franca penned a mini-essay: “Where the haters them… Shey this one na still strategy?

“Bad energy stay far away ooooo but I still know say them go say na Pere WM dey refer to with that song… Awon bad energy please stay far away.”

It might never be known if the line is for Pere. But it strikes a chord.

Vanguard News Nigeria