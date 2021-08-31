By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose says she is yet to recover from the last Sunday eviction because of the eviction of her two besties (Maria and Sammie), adding she needs to shine her eyes because her eyes have been closed since she entered the house.

During her dairy session with Big Brother on Monday, the former Head of House while reacting to the Sunday eviction said she realized nobody can predict Big Brother expecially because of Maria’s eviction.

Her words;

“Big Brother thank you so much for the gift, it’s so amazing, we are enjoying it and we are going to keep enjoying it as long as the music is here.

“After Sunday, I was trying to prepare myself because I have never been up before but I was hopeful housemates will forget about me, until big brother said we’re all up for eviction. This is my first time up for eviction, but am hoping for the best because big Brother, am not ready to leave your house.

“I know Boma has never been up, Angel has never been up, I don’t know how strong everybody is but Queen is strong, because I mean she came back.

“Last Sunday eviction made me sad, it got me to a moment of realization that you can never predict Big Brother, no matter how you try to analyze it from your point of view, it’s always different.”

“Maria leaving came as a shock, there has been a lot of eviction in the house but this last one left me wailing because Maria is my bestie. I was sad I could not save Sammie with my veto power. Two of my friends left so it’s a battle now. It’s about to get strict now. I have to be strict because sometimes I get a little clumsy, slow to think.”

“If Maria can work out that door, it means anybody can work out that door. So I was sad, crying, scared but at the same time I need to shine my eyes because my eyes have been closed since I entered this house. Sunday eviction, I am yet to get over that. I mean, I thought Pere was leaving.”

When asked how she feels on being up for possible eviction, she replied; “I didn’t know it feels to be up for possible eviction. I see people eager to play for head of house game on Mondays and people up for eviction sad through out the week. I always pray not to be in their shoe.”

