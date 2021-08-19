By Josiah Oghagbon

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Liquorose says she does everything with passion, including love making.

The 26-year-old dancer and member of Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew, said this during a discussion she had with fellow housemates, Yousef, Michael, and Queen in the lounge on Wednesday.

In response to Yousef question about her personal life, she said:

“I love with passion. I make love with passion. I dance with passion. I write my poems with passion. I do everything with passion.”

Vanguard News Nigeria