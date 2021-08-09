By Precious Chukwudi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Michael in a chat with Jackie B said he does not mind sharing his girlfriend with another man.

Narrating his relationship experience with Jackie B, the new housemate opined that ladies are naturally attracted to him and vise-versa.

He said;

“I was trying the relationship for two years from 2010-2012. Met her in California. She was cool. We weren’t just compatible. Half of the relationship was early excitement. I didn’t cheat when I was with her.

“Getting girls is nothing to me. Girls are attracted to me as I’m attracted to them.

“It is all about compatibility. I have learnt not to force anything. Couple shouldn’t make their life about each other.Find a middle ground and have your own thing going.

“If you are a caring person, do it because you are indeed a caring person.

“It wasn’t a nasty breakup with her. My long relationship is ahead of me. I don’t mind if my girl messes with another man, if she’s not my wife, it’s her life.”

