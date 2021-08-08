.

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Few hours after verification, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate Beatrice Instagram page disappeared from the platform.

With over 900,000 followers, Beatrice IG got verified on Saturday Morning. A post from the Instagram page, @beatriceofficial_, had celebrated the verification with the caption, “See who just got verified. Yes. Play me ‘Verified’ by @itslaycon.”

Her excited fans, took to social media to celebrate her as the first female housemate to be verified.

The other housemate with a blue tick on Instagram is Boma. The Hollywood actor got verified before entering Big Brother’s house.

Many viewers were on IG to search for Beatrice’s account, but the search revealed ‘User not Found’ further creating suspense amongst her teeming followers.

Vanguard News Nigeria