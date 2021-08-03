By Damilola Ogunsakin and Precious Chukwudi

White Money who took up the role of cooking in Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition and successfully bought the heart of many viewers has answered those wondering if cooking, sweeping are his strategy.

In his diary session on Tuesday, Biggie asked White Money about his chances of survival after been nominated for eviction by housemates.

He (White Money) said he would rate himself on a 70 because he has been himself in the house and that people will think cooking, sweeping are his strategy but that’s how he was trained.

‘Let Maria’s conscience do the job for her’

Speaking on who nominated him for eviction, White Money mentioned Maria and Pere.

His reasons were because he knew both of them (Maria and Pere are the wildcards), and that’s why they nominated him.

He speaks on about Maria, that she’s a human being and that Maria told him he was dishonest and for him it is a game and he would let Maria’s conscience do the job for her.

Vanguard News Nigeria