Deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo(right) received in audience, Hon. Alfred Egba(left), the Bayelsa State representative, Revenue Mobilisation Allocated and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and his team in Government House, Yenagoa ahead of the National Stakeholders’ Sensitisation on the Review of Revenue Allocation in Yenagoa.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Bayelsa State Government, on Friday, expressed disappointed with the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, for choosing to allocate funds to Rivers State based on disputed on oil wells between the two states, even when the court was yet to give judgement on a pending case on the issue.

It also faulted the commission for using the number of local governments in a state as a yardstick for sharing revenues in the country.

Governor Douye Diri spoke in Yenagoa while receiving the state’s representative in the commission, Mr. Alfred Egba, who led a team from the commission on a courtesy visit, ahead of the stakeholders forum for the review of revenue sharing formula, which was organised by RMAFC in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo pointed out that Bayelsa was being shortchanged with only eight local government areas even though it had more square kilometers than several states in the country.

According to Senator Diri, Bayelsa has about 11,000 Square Kilometers, noting that some of its local government areas like Southern Ijaw was equivalent to five or more council areas elsewhere in the country.

He frowned at the decision of the commission for allocating revenues accruing from the disputed Soku Oil wells to the Rivers State Government even as the case was yet to be finally determined.

His words: “It is unfair that for a judgement that we are still contesting in court, RMAFC is in a hurry to allocate revenues coming from the Soku Oil wells to Rivers State.

“We ordinarily had expected that, that money would have been kept in an escrow account pending when the case is finally determined. We know that Rivers State has a lot of resources and connections, but our take is that the right thing should be done.

“We believe there is always a way of using history to guide the future. I say so because this oil dispute we are talking about, RMAFC itself had taken a decision several years ago. So, we expect the Commission to stand by that decision.

“Secondly, we believe that some of the indicators, you are using to share revenues currently do not promote equity and fairness in this country and therefore not acceptable to us.

“For instance, we do not agree that you should continue to use local government areas as a basis of sharing revenues. It is faulty because the creation of local governments was not done scientifically.

“It was purely political and a case of who was holding the knife and the yam at the time of creating them. And so, those who had the knife cut more to themselves.

“You are aware that, if we are to take Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and place it on some states, Southern Ijaw is equivalent to several local government areas in those states.

“Bayelsa has about 11,000 Square Kilometers with only eight local government areas. While some states with about 6,000 Square Kilometers have 13 local government areas or more. So, where is the justice and fairness?”

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Konbowei Benson, stressed the need for the commission to review the extant revenue sharing formula in an expeditious manner, as it has been in use since 2004.

Earlier in his remarks, the Team Leader, Mr Alfred Egba had assured that the commission would do all within its powers to consider the inputs of various stakeholders with a view to fashioning out a more acceptable revenue sharing formula.

He said RMAFC was committed to reviewing the current revenue sharing formula in line with the constitution of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria