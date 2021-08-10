Barcelona lawyers are sensationally trying to block Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in a dramatic twist.

Messi, 34, addressed his shock Barca exit at an emotional press conference on Sunday.

PSG are reported to have offered a two-year contract to Messi and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly agreeing terms with the French giants. But the Spanish club have made one final attempt to stop the proposed switch.

Barca lawyers have filed a complaint to the European Court of Appeal, claiming PSG should be stopped in their tracks to sign the Argentine based on financial data.

Juan Branco took to social media to post a statement that outlines their complaint against PSG.

“On behalf of FC Barcelona partners, my firm has prepared a complaint with the European Commission and demands for provisional suspension before civil and administrative courts in France to prevent Paris-Saint Germain from signing Lionel Messi,” the statement reads.

“PSG’s ratios in terms of ‘Financial Fair Play’ are worse than those of FC Barcelona.

“In 2019-2020, PSG’s salary-to-income ratio was 99%, while Barcelona’s was 54%. Meanwhile, the difference has increased.

“It is inconceivable that the ‘Financial Fair Play’ serves to aggravate the drifts of football-business, the instrumentalization of football by sovereign powers, and the distortion of competitions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria