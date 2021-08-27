Bank hands over new office complex to Borno UBE, as Zulum pledges partnership

The tape-cutting moment.

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

Unity Bank Plc, has donated and handed over an office complex to Borno State Universal Basic Education, UBE, as part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR.

The handing over of the complex, which was witnessed by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and other stakeholders from the education sector, took place at the SUBEB Secretariat in Maiduguri.

Addressing participants, Managing Director/CEO, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, whose speech was delivered by Alhaji Nuruddin Mohammed, the bank’s Zonal Head, Abuja and North central, said the SUBEB office building stood as a symbol of the bank’s defiant resolve and commitment to education in the northeast and in Nigeria, which is also a demonstration of its CSR.

She said, “The construction of the edifice and official handing over was conceived as a longstanding partner to government and people of Borno State.

“It is not only about commitment to supporting initiatives for revamping education, but also a significant gesture of appreciation of the cordial relationship that the state and the Bank have enjoyed over the years.

“I am delighted that we are beginning to see signs of the end of the scourge of the insurgency that has affected the development of education over the past decade.

“And as the state government embarked on massive rebuilding of the sector, we remain committed to lending a hand of support in the best way we could to support SUBEB under the Executive Chairman, Dr. Shettima Kullima for his foresight.

“At Unity Bank, we understand the critical role of education in driving development aspirations of both individuals and the state as an entity, so we are determined to continue to work with the state to provide the critical infrastructure that is needed to support this goal.

While commissioning the office complex, Governor Zulum said he has been customer of the bank even before he assumed the mantle of leadership in the state due to its reliability and customer-friendly approaches.

He promised to do everything possible to support Unity Bank for the socio-economic development of the state.

His words: “The completion and subsequent handover of this beautiful office accommodation stand as a testament of the commitment of Unity Bank Plc to support the aggressive mass literacy programme of the state and federal governments.

“Given the effort made by my administration to significantly boost school enrolment of every child of school age as well as the educational infrastructure through support and encouragement of development partners and the organised private sector, this gesture counts as an act of corporate magnanimity with meaningful impact for uptake of SUBEB activities in Borno State.

“Our case in Borno State is a peculiar one, but with Unity Bank Plc showing a good example of multi-sectoral participation in providing critical educational infrastructure for the benefit of our people, we are indeed delighted that this has added one more fruitful step to reaching our goal.

“I, therefore, thank the board, management and staff of Unity Bank Plc for donating the office complex to Borno State in a bid to promote education in the state and support our laudable programme in the sector,” Zulum stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria