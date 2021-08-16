Bandits have reportedly killed nine persons in an attack on Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu villages in Birjin ward, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This came as an unspecified number of farmers abducted by bandits in Buruku and Udawa villages in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have reportedly been killed.

On the Sokoto killings, an anonymous source in the local government disclosed that the assailants attacked the villages on Saturday, raiding houses.

Eight men and a woman were among those killed by the assailants. Several others were also injured during the incident.

The bandits also rustled an unspecified number of animals including sheep, goats, and cattle, forcing several villagers to flee their homes and take refuge with relations in neighbouring communities.

Police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the attack as the Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, said he is yet to be briefed on the incident.

The victims have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Bandits kill 8 abducted farmers in Kaduna

The victims were kidnapped during an attack on the two communities over a month ago. Spokesman of the Kaduna State Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, yesterday.

Jalige, who said the victims were kidnapped from their farms, explained that the bodies of some of the victims were later discovered on Saturday.

Although Jalige did not confirm the number of casualties, reports suggest that at least eight of the farmers were killed.

He, however, noted that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual number of those killed while a manhunt of the bandits is also being intensified.

The affected areas, located along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, have been a hotbed of banditry and kidnapping in Chikun Local Government Area.

Kidnapping for ransom and banditry have been rife in Kaduna and other north-western states in recent months despite the efforts of security agencies and reassurances from the government.

Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped by bandits in the state in the past months.

Vanguard News Nigeria