Bandits Attack/Killing of 2 Officers: NDA vows 'unknown gunmen' would be apprehended

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the dawn attack at NDA Afaka permanent site by bandits leading to the killing of two officers and the abduction of one officer, authorities of the Nigerian Defence Academy have assured that the ‘unknown gunmen’ would be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

A statement by Major Bashir Jajira, Academy PRO made the disclosure in a statement titled, “Security Breach of Nigerian Defence Academy Architecture’.

Major Jajira said, “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy.

“We assure the general public that these unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”

Vanguard News Nigeria