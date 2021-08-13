.

…, says animals safer than Nigerians

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Christian leaders in Kaduna have expressed worry over the spate of killings and kidnappings in the state and country in general, alleging that animals were even safer in their kingdom than Nigerians.

The Christian leaders from the All Nations Christian Assembly (ANCA), said many of their followers could no longer attend Bible studies due to fear of bandits, even as the farmers amongst them had abandoned their farms to stay alive.

While addressing journalists in Kaduna on Friday, the Council Chairman of the All Nations Christian Assembly (ANCA), Sunday Oibe said ANCA that was formally known and called “Kaduna Christian Assembly (KCA) was founded in 1951 (70yrs ago).

“Since the years of its existence, the Church has focused on preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ for the salvation of sinners in obedience to the Lord Jesus, command in Matt. 28:19 – “Go, therefore, and make disciples, of all nations …”

“This mandate, the Church has focused and carried out with uncommon zeal and commitment in ensuring that sinners are reconciled back to their Creator in Repentance and forsaking of their sins and trespasses.”

“The Church Annual Convention which usually holds in August of every year couldn’t take the place last year 2020 because of the Global lockdown resulting from the outbreak of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This year 2021 edition of the convention, was held from 6th – 8th August 2021, at the National Secretariat of All Nations Christian Assembly, taken from the book of 1 Peter 5:12b of the Holy Bible.

– Several Teachings and presentations were made by erudite members of the Church during the 3 days event, to strengthen members to stand firm in the Lord despite the daunting challenges they are currently confronted with.”

“Members were challenged and charged to take heed against the ills of our time and endure hardship to the end as good soldiers of our Lord Jesus Christ – (Matt 24:13; 1Tim. 4:16; 2Tim. 4:18). Members were taught and encouraged to imbibe the culture of savings and investment.”

“Members were strongly advised to resist the temptation to go the way of others by holding on to the preaching of salvation as was handed over to them by their founding fathers without compromise,” he said.

Oibe explained that during the year under review, the Church has established “ANCA Multipurpose Cooperative Society” with the aim of helping .her members to access soft loans to go into petty business as means of taking them out of the labour market since government alone cannot solve the problem of unemployment in our country any more.

“Also, the Church had prayerfully, established “ANCA Widows and Widowers Association”. The focus of this Association is to enable the Church: Provide counselling services to widows and widowers to enable them cope with the emotional and psychological trauma that is associated with both widowhood and widower status.”

“To collaborate with other stakeholders, both within and outside Nigeria to provide supporting up widows and widowers and their children with any job opportunities where and when possible. To help them access low interest revolving loan to enable them to embark on small scale business.”

He said they established the Deaf Ministry of the Church which had encouraged and helped the deaf brethren to be highly productive both spiritually and materially as opposed to the culture of begging.

In their message to Nigerians, he said If there is a time for Nigerian Christians to pay attention to the Lord Jesus Christ prayers in “John 17:21….” That they may be one”, it is now.

“The Nigeria Church and the entire Christendom should stand firm, unshaken in the midst of daunting challenges confronting the Church, especially in Nigeria of today by being united towards the evangelization

of Nations.” “The growing state of insecurity is of great concern to the Church particularly at this stage of our development as a nation. We call on both our Political and Traditional Institutions and leaders to do everything within their powers to stamp out the menace of insecurity in our Nation.”

” The responsibility of every responsible government is the protection of life and properties of its citizenry. Life given by God is sacred and must be protected. Even in the animal kingdom, they don’t kill each other except for food. Lives that are being wasted in Nigeria is troubling and God is never happy with us as a Nation.”

“We urge/beseech our political leadership in this country under Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) to do everything within its power to unite Nigeria irrespective of Tribe, Religion and Party. The level of disunity as witnessed in Nigeria today by the Nigerians is frightening. Our diversity should be for the advantage and growth of this Nation rather than the unfortunate acrimony being witnessed by different sections of the country.”

“There is serious hunger and poverty in the country; if nothing is being done urgently, Nigeria and Nigerians will witness Food Crises in the coming year. Our people no longer go to farm because of the fear of being kidnapped.”

“The future of Nigeria state looks very bleak, whereas, our children can no longer access schools for fear of being kidnapped. If these children are truly the leaders of tomorrow, we call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything humanly possible to secure the future of the 2Nigerian children educationally.”

“Finally, the Church is troubled because; it looks as if the non-state actors are leading whereas the state actors seem to be overwhelmed. We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to declare an emergency in the security sector of the country by seeking help and collaboration with the external bodies to tame the menace of Boko Haram, Herdsmen, Kidnapping etc, have led to the loss of lives of many Nigerians. May this Nation stand Firm against her enemies.”

“May Nigerians stand firm against the enemies of the Nation. May the youths of this country stand firm against being used as agents of destabilization of this Great country. May the Body of Christ in Nigeria stand firm against the spirit of division. May All Nations Christian Stand Firm against the spirit of last Days!”