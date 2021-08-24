Ayinde and Ogunsan

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who clocked 57 today.

In a ‘heart-warming’ birthday message, Ogunsan described Ayinde as ‘an industrious and strategic public officer who has performed creditably well to deserve all accolades there are.

His words: “Today marks a special day in history as it is the 57th birthday of Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde — a diligent, brilliant, and visionary leader who stands out among his contemporaries. Here is an industrious and strategic public officer who has performed creditably well to deserve all accolades there are.”

Ogunsan, while extolling the virtues of Ayinde, said the COS has, to a large extent, displayed brilliance and excellence in leadership.

“Of all the virtues inherent in your personality, expertise and humility remain key to note and quite enviable for anyone desirous of climbing the ladder of success in public service. You have displayed brilliance and excellence in leadership. Sir, I admire the fact that you are dutiful, diligent, and above all, God-fearing.

“On this special occasion of your birthday, it is with all pleasure that I salute a big brother, friend, and leader, in the person of the vigorous and valiant Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Lagos State.

“Little wonder why you topped the appointment list of Mr. Governor who announced your name as his first appointment even before the swearing-in ceremony.

“A true Christian in deeds, some of us lucky enough to be close to you find you very special and can always acknowledge that you are a man of integrity and utmost worth.

“As a seasoned administrator, thorough-bred human resource, financial management, and security expert, you have displaced leadership in all frontiers of public service which has only showcased your traits of professionalism and exceptionalism. To a very large extent, you have been outstanding in both the private and public sectors of our dear Lagos State.

“It is with all joy in my heart that I write to wish you a blissful year ahead while also thanking you for being that vessel unto honour in this administration, through the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

Recall that, Ayinde, who was the Chief Security Detail to former Governor Bola Tinubu, during his tenure, and until his new appointment was the Director-General, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Group (BOSCO), and Independent Campaign Group (ICG) in the 2019 general elections.

Ayinde, who hails from the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was born on August 24, 1964.