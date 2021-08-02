By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River state Governor,Prof. Ben Ayade on Monday announced the relaxing of the curfew in the state from 6 to 10 pm to 12 Midnight to 6pm, and this takes immediate effect from Monday .

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to Governor ,Mr Christian Ita said the development was following a review of security situation in the state .

“Following a review of the security situation in the state, the state Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has ordered an immediate relaxation of the 10pm to 6am curfew in the state.

“Consequently, restriction of movement is now between the hours of 12 midnight and 6am, with effect from today, Monday 2nd of August 2021.

“Members of the public can therefore go about their normal and lawful businesses between 6am and 12midnight,” he stated .

Recall that the curfew which has lasted for 10 months had crippled a lot of business and night life in that capital city .

Speaking with Vanguard ,night business owners in Calabar lauded the move by the governor describing it as a welcome idea that would boost the economy of the state once again .

A shop owner at Etta Agbor ,Pascal Bajie said he was very happy about the development , stressing that once again Ayade has proved that he listens to the people.