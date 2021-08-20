..Other health workers to benefit soon

Medical Doctors in Cross River State have never had it this good in recent years. For the first time a Governor donated a bus to NMA CRS, works to complete their secretariat and has now made salaries of Doctors at state level to be at par with their colleagues at the national level.

Doctors in the state earn 70% of the Consolidated Medical Salary structure (CONMESS) against their federal counterparts who have enjoyed a 100% Consolidated Medical Salary Structure which has led to attrition of Doctors where the leave the state employment as soon as any federal institution begins to employ.

This struggle has lasted for over 11 years with no head way, but without cohesion GOV Ben Ayade has shown sincere commitment to improving health care and improving the welfare of health workers in the state. History has been made under the leadership of Sen. Prof Ben Ayade, his dear wife Dr Linda Ayade and the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu. Cross Riverians can now get better care at all levels.

In a thank you visit to Governor Ayade and his Wife Dr Linda Ayade, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu commended their support as the reason behind the huge successes recorded in the health sector noting that the Governor’s wife is also a medical Doctor with a passion to improve health care. “Your Excellency, your support have yielded numerous achievements recorded in the Health Sector. Now with this huge success where our medical doctors can now get 100% CONMESS I must say our Health insurance is sure to work with improvement in the quality of health care rendered across the state to our people.

“Under Ayade’s Administration Primary Health Care Development Agency was created, Health Insurance Scheme was created and implemented, the first College of Nursing Science south-south Nigeria was created, primary and secondary health facilities built and some renovated,pharmaceutical company built and now health workers salary improved all in an efforts to provide quality health care for our people while achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Amidst the very lean financial resources of the State , His Excellency Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade still made this possible. In the midst of the crises in the health sector in the country, Medical Doctors in Cross River state are smiling, expressing their joy and commitment to put in more effort in the delivery of quality health care. The Ministry of Health appreciates the Governor for prioritizing the Health Sector.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association Cross River State Chapter Dr Innocent Abang, thanked and commended the Governor And his wife, Dr Linda Ayade. “Your Excellencies NMA CRS wishes to thank you for making what seem impossible to become possible, the ripple effect of this is enourmous, it will change the picture of health care delivery, reduce attrition, retain and attract Doctors to state employment while improving quality of care.”

“the efforts of the performing Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu who has stood firm and has given her all to make this day historic for us Doctors is exceptional. We assure you of more support and more efforts in our line of duty as am calling out on all Medical Doctors in Cross River State to do more!.”

In her response, the Wife of the Governor Lady Dr Mrs Linda Ayade welcomed all, charging Doctors to stop the exodus out of the State/Country and continue to practice in Nigeria stating that the Country remains ours and we must play our part to fix the health system.

“We must learn how to take steps forward and do our best always in our own little way in the interest of the people rather than keep shooting ourselves on the foot or apportioning blames. Collectively we’ll get to where we desire to be.

“My desire is to see that we get more Doctors coming into practice rather than leaving, we need to stop pointing fingers and contribute our own quota to the Society Government must also play their part. Am happy this has been settled and our Doctors can now smile. Am assuring us all that very soon the health sector under Sen Ayade and our workaholic and foresighted Commissioner Dr Betta Edu will see more results as the health system is improving speedily and I remain proud of her efforts and numerous achievements as well as effort from her team members.”

Dr Linda assured other health workers that same salary increment will be accorded them soon. She thanked the State Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade, the Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, Nigeria Medical Association, DG of the CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, DG SACA Dr Etcheri Ansa, DG State Insurance Scheme Chief Godwin Iyala, SA Health Dr Ushie, CRSMOH Directors, Medical Superintendents and the entire health sector. Our patients should expect better care!