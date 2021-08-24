Atuwatse III Ogiame and Toyin Agbolaya

A grassroots leader Dr. Toyin Agbolaya has said that the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse 111 has brought joy, peace and relief to the people as they now have a king for the revered Warri throne.

Agbolaya noted that Itsekiri Nation is in high and good spirit to see His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse 111 take control of the richest Kingdom in Delta with his policies that will boost the economic and commercial position of Warri Kingdom as well as promote unity among the people.

While hailing his Boss Ogiame Atuwatse 111, Agbolaya described the coming of the king as divinely arranged by God, adding that a man whose time has come no one can stop.

He wished the new Warri monarch Ogiame Atuwatse 111 more wisdom, knowledge, good health, and divine Godly protection to pilot the affairs of the pristine Warri Kingdom.