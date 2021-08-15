By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned Saturday’s killing of dozens of innocent Nigerians in Jos by bandits and called on governments across all levels to find a solution to the perennial security challenges in the land.

Atiku in a statement issued on Sunday, said: “The report of an attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau State stands condemned, just as those too numerous to mention across the country in recent time.

“Atiku Abubakar commiserates with the families of the deceased; one, for losing a dear one and, secondly, in the gruesome and callous manner they met their untimely deaths.

“It is acknowledged that the security outfits are doing their very best in the current circumstance to make all of us safe. However, skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying it makes us feel as though enough is not being done.”

The former Vice President urged government to continue to scale up security and give all moral and logistical support for security operatives to continue to face this battle and register victory that will restore peace and safety of lives and property to every Nigerian.

