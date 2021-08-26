Atiku Abubakar

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is currently participating in the ongoing meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT, meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Atiku arrived at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja at exactly 2 PM, decked in a light blue kaftan with a cap to match.

At the BoT meeting are prominent party members including board chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin; secretary, Adolphus Wabara; former governor of Kaduna and Niger states, Ahmed Makarfi and Babangida Aliyu; former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki; ex- Senate President and one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

Others include erstwhile Minister of Defence, Bello Haliru, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, among others

…Details later