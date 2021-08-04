By ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said it is now mandatory for public office holders in the State to declare their assets before they begin to function in their official capacities.

Ikpeazu , who stated this at the Governor’s Lodge in Aba, during a courtesy call on him by the new State Director, Code of Conduct Bureau ,CCB, Abia State, Mr. Abel Sunday, directed the Secretary to the State Government and relevant officers to ensure every public officer complies with the constitutional obligation for assets declaration.

“Henceforth, no public office holder would be sworn-in unless there is evidence that such individual has declared his assets.”

The Governor urged the CCB to play the role of an enabler by find ways to encourage individuals to willingly declare their assets through capacity building and seminars.

He stated that despite serving the watchdog role of holding public officers accountable, the CCB should go about its duty with a friendly disposition in order not to scare people away,

“If public officers continue to see the Code of Conduct Bureau as a stumbling block, they would always device means of evading assets declaration,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau ,CCB, Mr. Abel Sunday said he came to pay homage to the State Governor as the newly posted CCB boss and to seek his collaboration to fight corruption in the State and Nigeria at large.

The CCB director noted that while some public office holders in the State have declared their assets, while others are yet to do so, stressing that the constitution enjoins them to declare their assets even before assuming office and at the expiration of office.

He assured the Governor of the commitment of the CCB to cooperate with the state government to ensure that public officers comply with the law and assured of providing necessary support to all public officers.