Artists mourn as Yusuf Grillo dies at 87

By Osa Amadi & Chris Onuoha

Yusuf Grillo

Professor Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo, (1934-2021), died yesterday (Monday), August 23, 2021, at Gbagada General Hospital after a brief illness. His passing away was announced by Otunba Babatunde Grillo.

Grillo is one of the most influential figures and founding fathers of contemporary visual art in Nigeria. He was a member of the Zaria School, better known as the ‘Zaria Rebels’, and the founding president of Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA. He was one man whose love for art did not wane till death and was fondly called by his protégés as ‘Master of Masters’.

Grillo was also the pioneer Head of the Department of Art and Printing at Yaba College of Technology.

At the news of his demise yesterday, many renowned visual artists spoke to Vanguard in reaction to his death. Here are some of the reactions:

He led the Zaria Rebels & created Grillo School in Yabatech – Prof Bruce Onobrapeya

Professor Bruce Onobrapeya said, “The news came to me about an hour ago. It was a terrible shock to me because here was a man who celebrated the Salah only about a few weeks ago, and he was hale and hearty. To now hear that he is dead; that’s a big shock to us.

“For artists, art lovers, art patrons, art engineers, etc., this is a period of mourning. Grillo was a giant who has now left us. His place is such that it will be difficult to find someone that will step into his shoes. We will miss Grillo very much.

“The art scene in Lagos is actually bereaved. We pray to God to give us the heart to bear the shock created by his death.

“On one of Grillo’s works which Onobrapeya himself had retrieved from the All-Saints Church, Montgomery Road – two panels of stain glass with various themes and messages expressing the almighty power of God – Bruce said, “In Agbarha-otor, we just constructed the pillars that will hoist it up. So, in a way, when it is up and it is lighted, and people can see it from far and from the main road, it will be a kind of memorial to him. It is a brilliant work. I am glad that we have actually taken it to a stage whereby it can really shine and represent his activities as the leader of the so-called Zaria Rebels.

“As a person who has been at the forefront of art for so many years, and as one who headed the art department that created Grillo School in Yabatech, we are going to miss him. We pray to Almighty God to give his soul a perfect rest.”

He is a perfectionist who rewarded hard work with praises – Dada Adekola

Reacting to the sudden passing away of Prof Yusuf Grillo, Dada Adekola, Vanguard’s Cartoon Editor and former student of Grillo said, “The name, Yusuf Grillo, is iconic and will remain so even after his passage. Grillo was a lecturer with a touch of a Saint. He was a thorough trainer of minds with a magic touch. He was my lecturer at Yaba College of Technology during my HND level. He taught pictorial composition and the history of art.

“Both lectures had the time limit of three hours and “Baba”, as he was fondly called by students, would not show up until 15 minutes of the period had passed. He did that to allow students to get ready for his lectures so that you won’t have any excuse for coming late.

“He knew every one of his students like the back of his hand. He always comes up with free art materials for students when most of us were broke. If any student was not doing well academically, he would have a private meeting with such a student and tried to assist in any way he could, unless the student decided to choose the path of failure.

“He was a perfectionist, who rewarded hard work with praise and recognition. I remember vividly a particular assignment – a pictorial composition of a painting. I painted a familiar area in Abule Ijesha. When Baba saw the painting he asked, “where in Abule Ijesha is this?” I told him the place.

“Three months after, he took me in his white Mercedes Benz to Igbobi Hospital. The hospital wanted Yabatech’s contributions to a new block of buildings meant for the new school for Igbobi Hospital staff, and Yabatech promised them a wall mural. I was chosen together with a classmate for the assignment. We were on our way to the place when Baba Grillo stopped the car, parked, and asked me to follow him.

“Suddenly, he turned to me and said, where were you standing when you did the sketch for your painting? I was stunned and started shaking. I pointed to the junction of Abule Ijesha. He said, “Oya let’s go.”

“When we got the place, he looked around and muttered in his cool manner, “I see.” In my final year, I won the school prize for being the best student in pictorial composition.

“Baba Yusuf Grillo was loved during his stay at Yabatech to the extent that he was chosen to be the Rector of the school – a post which was usually contested for.”

Grillo carved his name on hearts, not tombstones – Dr Bolaji Ogunwo

For Dr Bolaji Ogunwo, a lecturer at the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, “Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo, was an enigma in the Nigerian creative milieu and globally. He carved his name on hearts, not tombstones. He left an indelible footprint that no magnitude of the storm can erase.

“Though I wasn’t privileged to leverage his tutelage, I have come across several proteges from his loins who imparted me positively on my artistic voyage. Grillo is renowned for stained glass painting and his chromatic orchestration on frenzied canvas is a visual delight.

“As he draws the curtain and uses the exit door, his legacy will forever be part of our history in art and humanities. Rest on Papa.”

He was my mentor and my boss – Kolade Oshinowo

Kolade Oshinowo, former Rector, Yaba College of Technology, who was very close to Yusuf Grillo till death has this to say:

“I have been quite close to him and was really touched by his demise. Prof Yusuf Grillo was the pioneer President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA. My career path is very similar to his career path because when he left Zaria, he taught at Kings’ College before coming to Yabatech. When I left Zaria, I also taught at Kings College and Prof Grillo was very instrumental to my joining Yabatech. Yusuf Grillo and Yabatech are inseparable because he had a vision for the art department.

“When he was the SNA President, I became the National Secretary. He was my mentor and my boss. He will be sadly missed. He was a good man and he impacted the lives of so many. There are many people that till today are his children, not biological, but those that benefited one way or the other from his generosity, time, and resources.”

He is a pioneering modernist artist – Oliver Enwonwu

Oliver Enwonwu is the current National President, Society of Nigerian Artists. Enwonwu said, “it is with heavy hearts that we receive the news of the passing away of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural icons, Prof Yusuf Adebayo Grillo.

“A pioneering modernist artist, he was also an accomplished teacher and administrator. Indeed, part of his legacy was hinged on the successive generations of artists he taught at the prestigious Yabatech, Lagos. Grillo was the first President of SNA. Nigeria and Africa have indeed lost a gem. We commiserate with the family at this time and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

His strained glass projects remain evergreen and unmatched – Dr Kukoyi

For Dr Kukoyi Ayodeji Olushola, Prof Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo is the quintessential icon, forerunner, torchbearer and pathfinder of Nigerian modern visual arts.

His dexterity and manner of expression unarguably convey the African concepts of creative expressions executed in mathematical broken plains summed up in simplified but highly expressive forms.

His strained glass projects remain evergreen and unmatched. He will be fondly remembered but dearly missed for a long time.

Long live the Grand Master.

Vanguard News Nigeria