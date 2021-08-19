Arsenal target, Ramsdale's odd romance with relegation

Aaron Ramsdale

By Temisan Amoye

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are in a process of rebuilding, with the team actively involved in the transfer market, with three confirmed signings and others in the pipeline.

Nuno Tavares, Albert Lokonga, Ben White have signed permanent deals, with reports of deals for Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale nearing completion.

Two deals, in particular, have caught the ire of Arsenal fans.

Signing Ben White for 50m from Brighton didn’t go down well, with fans claiming the fee was too high for a relatively inexperienced and young defender coming from a bottom-half team in the league.

But a case has been made for White, owing to his talent, age and ball-playing ability, which suits Arteta’s style.

On the other hand, the Ramsdale deal has baffled fans, who are struggling to understand why the Arsenal hierarchy are trying to fill the second-choice goalkeeper spot with a keeper from a relegated club for over 25m pounds when there are more pressing areas in the squad in need of strengthening.

Ramsdale conceded 63 goals in 38 appearances for Sheffield United in the 2020-21 PL season, committing two errors leading to goals in the process.

A closer inspection into Ramsdale career shows an odd romance with relegation, with the English goalkeeper having been relegated three times in his career.

In January 2018, Ramsdale signed for Chesterfield on-loan from PL-side Bournemouth in League Two for the rest of the 2017-18 season, unfortunately, after 19 appearances, he suffered relegation with the club.

By the 2019-2020 season, Ramsdale had established himself as Bournemouth’s number one choice, making a string of impressive outings, but poor team performances saw the Cherries relegate at the end of the season, with Ramsdale experiencing the unfortunate event for the second time.

His performance saw him earn a return to Sheffield United, where he graduated from the Blades academy as a youth player.

Unfortunately, Sheffield United couldn’t replicate their 2019-20 impressive form and were relegated by the end of the 2020-21 season, with Ramsdale experiencing back-to-back relegation heartbreaks.

As always, Ramsdale always finds a way to bounce back, with Arsenal being the latest club set to sign the English goalkeeper, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming a 25m deal has been agreed for Ramsdale.

Three relegations don’t necessarily make Aaron Ramsdale a terrible goalkeeper, as he has won multiple awards across the clubs he has turned out for in his career.

But with football heavy on superstitions, coupled with the Gunners current form, most recently a 2-0 loss to promoted Brentford, and the fact that they have never been relegated from the Premier League.

Could the Ramsdale deal be a sign of things to come?

