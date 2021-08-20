Arsenal complete Martin Odegaard signing from Real Madrid

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard on his Arsenal unveiling after signing from Real Madrid on a permanent deal. Photo: Arsenal

By Temisan Amoye

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a five-year deal for a reported 30m.

The Gunners have been locked in discussions with Madrid over Odegaard who spent the second half of the 2020-21 season at Arsenal where he impressed.

The playmaker made 14 league appearances where he scored a single goal, in the North-London derby against Spurs, and assisted twice.

Odegaard burst into the scene as a 15-year old in 2014 when he made his senior debut for Norwegian club Stromsgodset in Eliteserien, going on to sign for Real Madrid in January 2015.

The 22-year-old’s arrival in Spain wasn’t smooth sailing, as the youngster understandably struggled for game time at Madrid, initially playing for Castilla (Reserve team), then going out on loan to Heerenveen, Vittese, Real Sociedad and ultimately Arsenal, where his performance ensured a permanent return for Odegaard.

His arrival could spark a boost for fans, players and coaching staff, as Arsenal have struggled to fill the creative void left by the departure of Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal manager, Arteta, speaking on Odegaard’s signing said, “He brings a lot of things that he brought last season as well.

“He made us better, we needed more options, alternatives, creativity and players that can be morals for this football club. He is still a really young man but he has huge experience in different clubs already.

“He has a unique talent based on the way we want to play so I’m delighted that the club has made an effort and we have Martin on a permanent deal here.

“You’ve seen the numbers and what we did after Christmas when Martin was in the team and we had people like Emile, the team performed at a completely different level. He’s someone that we admire and he’s still at the age in his career when the potential he has is still immense.”

Odegaard has been assigned the number 8 jersey but will miss Arsenal’s weekend London derby clash with Chelsea as he awaits visa clearance before he will be available for team selection.

