Armed robbery: Court sentences man, 21, to death by hanging

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

A High Court sitting, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, presided over by Justice Okon Okon has sentenced one Ekemini Otuakak Edet to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The 21-year-old Edet, who hails from Orueffong/Uruko Local Government Area of the State had in his confessional statement admitted to had taken part in the robbery of MI AMAN Pharmacy located at 44, Aka Nung Udoe Road, in Uyo in March 2020.

Delivering his judgment Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Justice Okon found Edet guilty of armed robbery, an offence punishable by death under section1 (2a) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Justice Okon held that the prosecution has “satisfactorily discharged the burden of proving the guilt of the accused in the commission of the crime.”

He noted that “a confessional statement of the accused especially where admitted without objection is equivalent to and has the effect of a plea of guilty.”

Justice Okon who described confessional statement as the best evidence, even better than eyewitness account, held that such confessional statement could be relied on solely to convict the accused.

“I, therefore, find the accused guilty and accordingly convict him. The sentence of this Court is that you Ekemini Otuakak Edet be hanged by the neck until you be dead,” Justice Okon said

Justice Okon prayed God to have mercy on the soul of the accused.

Meanwhile this is the second convict the same court has sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery in the state in less than two weeks.

It could be recalled that on July 25, 2021, the State High Court sitting in Uyo, also

sentenced to death by hanging, a 27-year-old man, Sylvester Emmanuel Ime, a native of Ekit Itam, in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, after finding him guilty of robbing Dam Dave Company, located along Idoro Road, Uyo in December, 18, 2016.

Vanguard News Nigeria