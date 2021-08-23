.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

A group, Arewa Network of Social Reformers (ANSR) has cautioned the Coalition of Northern Groups ( CNG) not to be used in fanning the embers of discord on matters of insecurity.

The group frowned at the alleged call by the CNG on the Governor of Katsina State to resign, following his call for self-defence due to the activities of bandits in his State.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, Engr. Musa Idris, President of ANSR, said the recent call by the Katsina State Chapter of the CNG, calling on Governor Aminu Bello Masari to resign, came to them as a surprise.

“The Arewa Network of Social Reformers (ANSR), took exception to the call oy the CNG We feel it is preposterous to ask a constitutionally elected Governor to resign. We are not holding brief for Katsina State Government nor are we the mouthpiece of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, but we need to put some matters right.”

“We are responding to the unfair assertion by the Katsina State Chapter of the CNG, on its an uninformed call that

Governor Masari should resign. We join other well-meaning patriots and citizens of Katsina State in backing and saluting the courage and boldness of Governor Aminu Bello Masari on his CNG misconstrued statement that is indeed morally

wrong for people to submit to bandits without any form of attempt to defend themselves against the criminal elements terrorising them.”

“The indiscriminate killings, kidnappings and attacks orchestrated by bandits on innocent citizens in Katsina State, should be the concern of all and sundry in the State.”

“The job of securing the lives and properties of the citizens cannot be left to the government or security agencies alone. The job requires support for security agencies, through intelligence gathering, including traditional, religious and political leaders, who must engage more with people to restore normalcy in the beleaguered State, because the bandits stay amongst us, the criminals live with us. The issue of Banditry is something everyone must rise up to condemn.”

“If the Katsina Chapter of CNG has been following the happenings in the State closely as it claimed, one will be surprised and ask where is the appreciation of the many initiatives of Governor Masari on the security challenges that did not foreclose negotiations and dialogue, talk more of the continuous mobilization of finance and material assistance to the Security Agencies.”

“We are also shocked that CNG in Katsina State, did not know about what Governor Masari has done and is still doing on IDPs: They are not aware that no State supports IDPs in the entire Northwest like Masari.”

“The multi-million Naira relief materials for about 3500 IDPs from Zamfara State through State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA).The group of political appointees of Katsina State origin by the Federal Government that donated items worth millions of Naira for support and intervention, to mention a few.

The efforts by the Katsina State Governor in curbing banditry and kidnappings in Katsina State cannot be overemphasized. It is with this determination that persuaded the Governors of the Northwest to make him the Chairman of their security Committee”

“Each of us in our respective positions has a role to play to tone down the rhetoric and reduce the tension, not to try to play with people’s life because of misinformation or mischief, because you are being sponsored

by the opposition political parties or some aggrieved politicians. CNG must be very careful not to be used in fanning the embers of discord, in matters of insecurity.”

“Without adequate security, there cannot be any meaningful development and economy of the State. The pressure should be directed to appropriate authorities to see to the end of the security challenges.”

“We, therefore, appeal to the federal government to increase the security presence as well as give the security agencies necessary logistic support towards addressing the security challenges facing Katsina State.”

“CNG Katsina State chapter should note and be informed, that Security is on the executive list of the Nigeria Constitution, it is therefore exclusively a Federal Government affair, We all know that State Governors are merely

tagged as Chief Security Officers of their various States. But in actual fact, heads of Security agencies in their States take orders from Abuja.

It is as a result of the overwhelming evidence that prompted Governor Masari to call on the citizens to wake up and resist the bandits by acquiring arms for self-defence. We believe that if this effort is well-coordinated, the offensive against banditry and kidnappings in parts of the State will yield positive results,” the group said.

