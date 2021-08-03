By Dirisu Yakubu

Few hours after tendering their resignations as national officers of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; the ruling All Progressives Congress has established contact with the affected officers a view to convincing them to switch camps, Vanguard can authoritatively report.

The Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the party has been struggling to keep the party together, following sundry allegations bordering on financial recklessness and poor leadership.

Things got worse for the party when Tuesday, seven deputy national officers comprising deputy national publicity secretary, deputy national legal adviser, deputy national auditor, deputy national woman leader, among others, tendered their resignations, anchoring their decision on the failure of Secondus to carry them along since they came to office in 2017.

One of the national officers who resigned told our correspondent in confidence that the meeting which Secondus hurriedly convened yesterday did not yield much saying, “The ruling party is already talking to us and I won’t blame anyone who chooses to leave. The chairman is not doing enough and we are really amazed at the manner he spoke at the meeting. It is a shame!”

Vanguard News Nigeria