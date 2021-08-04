… Says some party leaders attempted to steal people’s mandate

By Chinedu Adonu

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Enugu State Chapter, Barr Ben Nwoye has inaugurated all the 260 elected ward executives in the state.

Barr Nwoye while inaugurating them on Tuesday at the state party secretariate, GRA Enugu, urged them to go back to their various wards and take charge of the party.

While regretting how some party stakeholders seized the result sheets and wrote results of their candidates, he disclosed that Rt Hon Eugene Odo was arrested trying to sneak and submit the stolen document at INEC office in Abuja.

Recall that Barr Nwoye cried out over the missing result sheets of last Saturday’s ward congress of APC in Enugu State.

He said, “Information reaching me from the 260 wards of the state showed that officials deployed to the various wards for the exercise did not come to the congress venues with the result sheets”.

He accused Hon Odo of teaming up with the chairman of the Congress Committee, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu sent to Enugu to conduct the congress to steal the mandate of future generations”.

He disclosed that the party has submitted the names of elected executives to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC who monitored the election.

“On Saturday God anointed 260 ward chairmen, other executive members and 5 ex-official per ward. Today as we inaugurate these five persons called from each to reduce crowd, I urge you to go and inaugurate other 25 members in your various wards. Today the era of caretaker committee has gone.

“Democratic process exist everywhere and it is the best even in the United State of America. The way thieves in the motor park attempted to take money from someone’s pocket was the same way some of the political leaders of our great party wanted to steal your mandate last Saturday.

“Dr Ijoma was paid to steal your mandate. I have never seen where a team of delegate fly with private jet to conduct a congress except only in Enugu.

“I offered Dr Ijoma and his team accommodation and others but they rejected it because they have been paid to steal people’s mandate.

“We caught the PA of the thieve on video camera where they are having the sensitive materials in their car.

He showed us the documents and the PA went away with the same documents”, he said.

Earlier, one of the party stakeholder and aviation board chairman, Chief Hyacinth Ngwu who thanked the state chairman, Barr Nwoye for organising best ward congress, said the election was successful, free, fair and credible

“I witnessed the election in some wards and it was successful, credible, free and fair. I thank the state chairman for organising a credible election.

“The election was conducted with the spirit of one family. In almost all the wards there was a consensus and the congress was monitored by DSS, INEC and results are with them.

“The National will announce what INEC got during the election not what the other faction has written without conducting election. We have a leader in Enugu state and Ben Nwoye is our leader in Enugu”, he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Odo denied the allegations, noting that the chairman’s claims were strange to him.

He said it was the duty of the Congress Committee to submit results and that it had nothing to do with him.

The former Speaker added that he would not want to join issues with the Chairman.

Also, the chairman of the Congress Committee, Arodiogbu dismissed the allegations against him.

He equally claimed that the state chairman of the party had no right to inaugurate the ward Chairman as according to him, “the result of the Congress has just been submitted to the national Secretariat in line with guidelines.”