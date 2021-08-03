.

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

THE APC Lobby Group, South-South, has appealed to the leadership of the party in Delta State to work out modalities for youths of less than 40 years of age to be elected into chairmanship positions in 30 per cent of the local government areas in the party’s congresses in the state.

Delta State Coordinator of the group, Chief Ovoke Oshasha made the appeal at Asaba when he led members of the group to meet with the Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Committee in the State, Prophet Jones Erue and other key state officers of the party.

Oshasha who was accompanied by Mr Ejiro Etaghene and other youths reiterated the need for the party to carry the youths of the party along in all elective and appointive positions.

He stressed the importance of youth inclusiveness in all aspects of the party’s activities, saying the group would meet the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege soon.

He commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for initiating a bill aimed at conceding more parliamentary seats to young Nigerians.

The group leader expressed hope that more youths of less than 40 years would emerge as ward chairmen from the just concluded ward congress in the State, adding that; “the future of the youths is now”.

Responding, Erue thanked the youth leaders for their proactive initiative towards bringing in more youths to the party’s leadership structure at all levels.

He promised to do his best in ensuring that more youths were accommodated at all levels of the ongoing congresses, noting that from available statistics, more youths showed interest to vie forward chairmen more than ever before.

Vanguard News Nigeria