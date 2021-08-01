By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

An All progressive congress chieftain in kebbi state Alhaji Kabiru Sani (Giant) Saturday rejected the concensus adopted by the Apc in Kebbi State.

According to him, the state chairman and the government of the day claimed that 18 local governments out of the 21 have agreed on concensus congress which was only done between them without the consent of party stakeholders of the affected local governments, he explained that such congresses will have adverse effects on the forth coming elections as the aggreiaved may seek redress in court.

Sani added that if the trend of disenfranchising members of the party continues the party will loose election and will as well witness mass defection, he alleged that some persons may have been sponsored to destroy the party.

On the allegations of retaining party excos at ward level as the reason for the concensus, he said when Bagudu came to Apc he has no delegates and party excos so the claim is false, he accusse the government and the party of promoting selfish interest which he said is dangerous to the success of party.

Sani who jettisoned clamour for power rotation by other emirates said what kebbi needs now is not emiratism but somebody who can move the state forward wherever he came from, while accusing the governor of poor performance said no one in kebbi can point at least a one billion naira project executed by the governor since he became the governor of kebbi.

He explained that, before now Kebbi Apc have no factions but it has now been factionalized as Senator Alieru faction which he belongs, that of the governor and AGF malami.

In a similar development the party secretariat of Apc is wearing a forlon look as no official was seen there to show something is happening, all the chieftains could not be reached for comments as ward centers remain empty in Kebbi state.