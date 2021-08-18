By Godwin Oritse

A group under aegis of the National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, has commended the management of the Tin-can Port Complex, TIPC, of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA for the effective traffic management on the port access roads which has brought about to respite to port users in recent times.

Speaking to newsmen during a visit to the office of the Port Manager of the Tin-Can Island Port, Engr Ibrahim Yunusa, Coordinator of the Western Zone of the National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, Mr. Alhaji Kasim Aduwa said that improved traffic situation has brought about a steady progress in port operations and pledged its support for port management for better traffic control.

Aduwa also said that the NPA management has assisted port users by ensuring some level of sanity at the port corridor and keeping the vehicles away from the roads.

Although, he admitted that the Electronic up system at Tin-can experienced some hitches at the beginning but that things have since normalized describing Tin-Can Island as the most modern and friendly port in Lagos.

He words, “NPA has been doing well since the deployment of the new Port Manager. Just look at the road for instance you will agree with me that there is a change in the way and manner we do things now.

“Before now it used to be hectic before we can access Tin Can Island Port Complex before we can do our jobs. There is no way you can move from Mile 2 to this end without complaining .

“The efforts of management of NPA, has further brought about some level of improvement and I think things have changed in our ports.

“We have lodged series of complains to him since he was deployed to the port and believe it or not, he has resolved most of the problems we complained about .

Speaking in similar vein, Engr Ibrahim Yinusa, Port Manager, Tin-Can Island Port disclosed that on assumption of office, he was able to engage several stakeholders to ensure congestion on the roads are addressed.

Yinusa also said that t management of the NPA was working round the clock in ensuring that the e-call system succeed.

According to him, as a measure to curtail vehicles parking along the road, the Authority introduced towing of broken down vehicles in the port access roads to designated parks at a cost.

He added that the development further helped to scare truck drivers from parking their vehicles indiscriminately along the roads.

The Port Manager maintained that the fruitful engagement with the road contractors also contributed to the sanity faced at TCIPC.