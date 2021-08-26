Olympic Medalist, Chika Chukwumerije and Tokyo 2020 debut Olympic Elizabeth Anyanacho paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Prof. Mrs. Nnenna Oti.

The duo, who were accompanied by the Commissioner of Sports in Imo state, Hon. Ogu Daniel Chike were received by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emeka Emmanuel Oguzie, who represented the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nnenna Oti; who is the first-ever female Vice-Chancellor in FUTO’s 41-year history.

Elizabeth, who is a 400 level student of Statistics of the University, represented Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Taekwondo female -67kg category.

In doing so, Elizabeth became the first woman in 16 years to represent Nigeria at the Olympics in the Taekwondo event: and the second woman ever in the nation’s history.

Chukwumerije, who graduated with a B.Eng Mechanical from FUTO in 2005, thanked the University for extending the support to Elizabeth 15 years after. “I was in FUTO when I participated in my first Olympics – Athens 2004.

This University fully supported me and made it possible for me at that time to also succeed outside my academics. I am thrilled that FUTO has maintained its policy of supporting students in developing their talents outside of academia. It’s something other universities can emulate.”

Elizabeth who returned to the university a fortnight ago thanked the University authorities for their support.

“I want to thank the University for supporting my Olympic journey. It was very difficult to combine my studies and training. The university gave me exemptions and permissions at critical times that enabled me to train and qualify for the Olympics and participate at the Olympics.”

Responding to the courtesy visit, Prof. Emeka Oguike commended Anyanacho for her Olympic debut and reiterated the University’s commitment to student development.

“We commend Elizabeth for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, despite being four years early in her training plan. She is a good example to our students to work hard on all fronts. The University will continue to create an enabling environment to ensure students can develop on various fronts.”

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor also lauded the historic Olympic history of the University.

“We are proud that a FUTO Alumna trained a FUTO student to become an Olympian. We are the only university to boast if having two Taekwondo Olympians and one Olympic Medalist.

It is the history we are proud of and hope we can build on in the future.”

Prof. Oguike, speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Mrs. Nnenna Oti, also hoped that females in the community could become inspired by the recent witnessed events.

