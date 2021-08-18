Angry youths protest killing of 17-yr-old boy by Amotekun Corps in Ibadan

Barricade state Secretariat

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Scene of protest in Ibadan after Amotekun Corp reportedly killed teenager

Aggrieved youths in their hundreds on Wednesday morning, protested in front of the state secretariat, Agodi, over the alleged killing of a 17- year-old boy named Opeyemi by an Amotekun corp at Mokola area in Ibadan.

The aggrieved youths blocked all the linking roads around the secretariat main gate thereby disrupting human and vehicular movements.

The youths were seen carrying the corpse of the victim on the roof of a tricycle and calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to fish out the killer Amotekun corp.

According to an interview with one of the protesters, the said boy was mistaken for an armed robber when he was shot.

The Executive Assistant on Security to Gov Makinde, Mr Sunday Odukoya, made frantic efforts to appease the aggrieved youths but they insisted on seeing the governor.

All the gates leading into the state secretariat are under lock as the protest still continues as of the time of filing this report.

Vanguard learned that the victim of the incident who was an apprentice at a private printing press at Mokola, went out on Tuesday night to buy food around Uncle Joe’s area where he met his untimely death.

