Introducing Andrew Taylor who is 31 years old is a veteran in the life insurance profession. Knowing more about what he is and what he has achieved, in the past 12 years, Andrew has not only produced at a high level but also taught and led others to do the same.

In 2021, Andrew Taylor and his company FFLUSA will have taught over 500 agents to make $100,000 in gross income with his influence. Andrew is also a managing partner of Integrity Marketing Group. It is the most elite partnership an insurance agent can have.

Family First Life USA is an independent life insurance agency affiliated with Family First Life. It has been in business since 2014. In April of 2021, FFLUSA helped over 3,900 families get protected with life insurance. In the same month, Andrew had over 2,400 agents get paid a combined 16 million dollars’ worth of commissions. FFLUSA is one of the largest insurance agencies in the entire United States. He was fortunate that he got to be partnered with Family First Life as an agent in 2014.

FFL allowed him to have high compensation levels, leads, training, and a lot of stuff that other companies don’t provide. In his first year working with Family First Life, he was able to clear over $500,000 and became a top agent not just in FFL, but in the industry. For statistics, the average agent in life insurance sales does $43,000 a year. The average agent at FFL did $113,000.

From 2016 to April of 2021, he was able to build the largest independently owned insurance agencies in the United States. Starting from scratch it is proud for him to see the number of clients he protected and served which is larger than other insurance marketing organizations. In 2021, they are even projected to do over 300 million dollars.

The main thing that has pushed Andrew Taylor to achieve all this, is his family. Andrew is married to his loving wife Nicole and they even have a young son together, Atlas Taylor. Whatever Andrew has achieved today is because of his determination to help not only his own family but millions of other families too.

