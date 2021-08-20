By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo yesterday mocked some of his fellow candidates from other political parties for the November 6 election, saying that Anambra State had passed the level to be governed by people who possess only the West African School Certificate.

Speaking during the inauguration of his campaign council in Awka, Soludo also said the procurement of court rulings from outside Anambra State was aimed at stopping APGA in Anambra, insisting that Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra.

According to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, it was unthinkable that people who submitted only WAEC certificate as their qualification would aspire to govern a like Anambra, arguing that the state had outgrown being governed by people with such low educational qualification.

In the list of candidates released on Thursday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, many of the candidates who are addressed as ‘Dr’ presented only WAEC as their qualification.

The Professor of Economics, who has been facing litigations from another member of his party said the aim of some people is to destroy the party, which by the grace of God, would not happen.

He said: The only thing they say they want to do is to come and conquer; to come and write results and bring the Army, Let me say it to the world that all these things they say are orchestrated to stop APGA.

“They believe that the only way they can take Anambra is to remove APGA on the way. The litigation they are having everywhere is to sponsor a mole to come into APGA and see if they can destabilize the party.

“There is no faction in APGA. APGA remains one indivisible party and our target is to win’ all the 326 wards of the state. They want to come in by force, but God said no and we want to thank the judiciary for rising up to the occasion.

“I believe the judiciary will begin to call some people to order. This election is taking place in Anambra and it is about the future of the people of Anambra and for somebody to go for screening in APGA, pay the necessary fees to the APGA national chairman, go for screening and lose and then appoint his own chairman and go to Jigawa to say that this is now the national chairman, is absurd.

“Thank God for the Court of Appeal and we also pray that the Supreme Court will do the needful because this is a country of the rule of law and not for brigands. Anambra will continue to move forward.”

Urging Anambra people to go to work to achieve the task ahead, Soludo reminded them that the most important work would be done at the ward level, adding “ we are going to contest for every vote in every family, in every church, in every market, In every street.”

He added: “I thank INEC immensely for doing the needful because the entire state was in a mourning mood all these while. We thank God because nobody can battle the Lord. I promise that under our leadership, our state will continue to move forward.”

National chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye said the truth of the matter is that APGA is indestructible and boasted that APGA will win the election because nobody can wrestle with the Lord.

“Anybody who fights APGA will be destroyed. We must call a spade a spade. What happened at the Jigawa High Court was travesty of justice and it will never stand.

God brought Soludo to succeed Obiano and he will succeed Obiano successfully”, Oye said.

The campaign council headed by the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu has 4200 members drawn from all spheres of life.

Vanguard News Nigeria