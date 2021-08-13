By Nnamdi Ojiego

The candidate of Accord Party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has reiterated his commitment to make the state a medical tourism center not only in Nigeria but across Africa, if elected governor.

Maduka, a globally recognized professor and practitioner in the medical field, stated this in Awka on Wednesday, while unveiling his vision “for a greater Anambra” to kick-start his electioneering campaigns.

Speaking on his plans for the health sector, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center, USA, expressed sadness that many Anambrarians die from preventable ailments and diseases due to decades of empty promises by politicians.

He said: “It is unfortunate that our people still do not have access to functional and affordable health care. This is one of the reasons I want to become governor, to give our people the best healthcare service of global standard.

“I have already laid the foundation to the greatest healthcare system ever seen in Nigeria, with the construction of a 17 storey first phase of the international medical research institute and treatment facility. Before this, I have built the Trinity Specialist hospital and maternity hospital in my community, Umuchukwu, all with utra modern medical equipment serving people.

“The idea of medical tourism is aimed at improving the standard of healthcare delivery and boosting the revenue potentials of our dear state.

“As an expert on the medical field, I already have my plans on how I’m going to boost Anambra’s economy through medical tourism and raise the standard of the healthcare in the state to world standard.

“The International Medical Research Center, when fully operational, will be the largest medical research center in the whole of Africa, attracting key experts, foreign and indigenous. I will ensure that anambrarians and Nigerians stop traveling to India and other countries for medical treatments for life threatening cases.

“Another area I will bring my influence to bear is in the establishment of pharmaceutical industries. This will not only create jobs for well qualified youths, but will be an effective measure in the battle against fake drugs especially in our state”, Maduka assured.