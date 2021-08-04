All is now set for the mother of all declarations in the race for Agu Awka, as frontline governorship hopeful, Dr. Godwin Maduka, is set to declare his governorship ambition on the platform of another political party.

The declaration of Dr. Maduka, is expected to shake the State, as thousands of Ndi Anambra, including top politicians and supporters from other parties such as APGA, APC, PDP are expected to join Maduka declare for a new party.

The venue of the declaration, is the Campaign House of the medical Practitioner cum politician in Awka.

Maduka had come under intense pressure from his supporters to seek for another political party to further his governorship ambition after the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP conducted a rancour Primary, which polarized and infested more crisis in the party.

Maduka’s declaration is expected to change the colouration of the Anambra governorship contest, considering the massive support he has earned across the State since he declared his intention to run for governorship.