LABOUR Party, LP, Governorship Candidate for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Engineer Obiora Agbasimalo, has promised to integrate technology in school curricula at all levels, and provide the youths with the necessary skills/empowerment for the global twentieth century jobs, if elected.

Agbasimalo made the pledge when his campaign team arrived in Onitsha, weekend.

He said: “Anambra children have always been world beaters and I pledge to sustain same. I shall not take for granted the teachers’ salary and welfare. I take it personal that we must motivate our teachers and open up a healthy competition among them.

“We will invest in the education of our children and young adults by increasing the budgetary allocations to education.”

Noting that security is very paramount in all human endeavors and that insecurity has now become a daily nightmare to citizens of Nigeria, he pledged to rejig the existing pattern and infrastructure all over Anambra under his watch.

Listing Healthcare, Agriculture, Commerce/Industry, Environment, Infrastructure Civil Service, Sports, Women/Youth Empowerment, etc as part of key areas to be given special attention, Agbasimalo urged all citizens to key into his vision and drive by electing him and his deputy, Chinedu Muokwe, at the poll.

National and state leaders of the LP at the Onitsha rally included: Peter Diugwu, FCT chairman; Chief Arambambi (Ogun Chairman; Tony Ezeagubo (Delta Chairman); and Alhassan Mohammed Fawn (representing Organized Labour).

The Anambra LP Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh charged the electorate in Anambra to embrace LP as a party with citizens as its focus.

Deputy National Secretary, Prince Kennedy Chigozie, in his introductory remarks pointed out that “the Anambra project is that of the Nigerian Youths” and charged the populace to embrace it, a reason he said tge LP chose two young adults as candidate and running mate. “This is no more time for geriatrics who refuse to quit the stage for ICT-compliant brains.”

While introducing the National Executives led by Mr Julius Abure, the National Organizing Secretary, Chief Clement Ojukwu, expressed happiness over the huge support Agbasimalo enjoys among citizens of Anambra State.

Ojukwu urged electorates to honour the candidate and the party with their votes on November 6, 2021.

The National chairman, Abure, described Anambra as a home of LP and appealed for massive support on November 6,2021 with all their votes.