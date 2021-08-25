.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists and commuters in the early hours on Wednesday were stranded on the road following the withdrawal of services by commercial bus drivers, popularly called “Danfo” drivers along Iyana-Ipaja- Ikotun- Igando routes, Alimosho area of Lagos, over alleged extortion and high-handedness of officials of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, taskforce.

This led to chaos on major roads as protesting drivers blocked the road preventing recalcitrant members from operating. The development also affected private car owners as they were stuck in traffic for hours.

Miscreants, however, hijacked the peaceful protest to harass innocent residents.

As early as 6 am, no commercial vehicle could be seen operating as commercial motorcyclists, popularly called “Okada” riders hiking the transport fare.

Most commuters who could not afford the hiked fare resorted to the long treks to their various destinations.

When contacted for reaction, Chairman, Lagos Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police CSP, Shola Jejeloye, described the allegation as untrue, describing it as “a misplaced identity.”

Jejeloye said the incident was a result of earlier enforcement by officials of Abandoned Vehicles from the state Ministry of Transportation, which impounded lots of vehicles, including “Danfo” found to be obstructing traffic at Iyana-Ipaja area.

Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, a few minutes ago reportedly, met with an executive of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alimosho branch, where some of the differences creating frictions were ironed out.

Meanwhile, Jejeloye is presently on a tour of Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda, Igando and Iba, where he has been making stops to address commercial bus drivers on their grievances and the need to return to work.

