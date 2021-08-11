By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

AMIDST allegation of arbitrary imposition of levies on students of public schools in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, a civil society organisation, Initiative for Citizens’ Rights, Accountability and Development,ICRAD,has written to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission,ICPC,demanding a probe.

Senior secondary school students in the FCT, particularly those in SS1 and SS2,have been allegedly charged to pay the sum of N1,500 per session outside the official fees recognised by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA for secondary school students

In a petition to the anti-corruption agency,the group through its Executive Director, Hassan Luqman, claimed the amount being paid by the students was going outside the federal government’s recommended Treasury Single Account platform.

Rather,it claimed that it was being paid into a private account under the name “Shokami Consulting Limited with Zenith Bank’s account number: 1014972989.”

ICRAD said it is suspicious why students of public schools will be mandated to pay fees meant for part of their academic activities into a private company’s account.

The group, therefore urged the anti-graft agemcy to launch investigations into the fraud in order to avert a situation where parents, guardians or students from falling victims to the racketeering.

“This fee surreptitiously tied to School Management Systems, only allow the students to check their results online.

“Surprisingly is the fact that the fees is not paid into any of the recognised school account linked to government Treasury Single Account TSA, but into a private company’s account.

“Assuming without conceding that the said fee is for consulting services rendered to FCT secondary school board, it is the responsibility of the board to pay for consultancy under the Public Procurement Act and not the students.

“Imposing fees for consultancy services on parents, guardians and students is contrary to the fundamental principles of procurement which requires availability of budgetary allocations and funds for all procurements, including consultancy services as enshrined under section 16 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007,”the petition further noted.